Prague resident Charlotte Goodwin, 71, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at First Christian Church in Prague.

Charlotte was born March 23, 1948, in Shawnee to Kenneth “Sam” Moydell and Esther (Hines) Moydell. She graduated from Prague High School in 1966 and later attended Beauty College. She worked a short time as a beautician but spent most of her life as a housewife and devoted mother. Charlotte was a member of Prague First Christian Church. She LOVED to cook, spending time with family, traveling and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands: Donald Wayne Holland and Rodney Lane Goodwin, and one sister: Linda Kaye Strickler.

She is survived by two children: Michelle Johnson and Larry of Noman, Derek Wayne Holland and Shannon Sedlacek of Shawnee; grandchildren: Kendall Wayne Johnson, Stephanie Manning and Dakota, Britney Larson and Dee; great-grandson: Joseph Johnson; and one soon to arrive: Dakota Manning Jr.; her beloved dog: Gizmo; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.