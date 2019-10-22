KIEFER - North Rock Creek freshman Jordan Coody set another school record Saturday with a 5k time of 17:16.53 in the Class 2A Regional Cross Country Meet.

The finish was good enough for third place at the regional and earned him a trip to the 2A State Meet set for this Saturday at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee.

Other members of North Rock Creek's 10th-place regional team included Kaleb Boatman, Tate Conner, Colton Burch, Holden Brooking and Tristen Kaseca.

Tayja Murphy, Katlyn Masquas, Sydnie Arms and Payton Hayley represented North Rock Creek in the girls division. Jazzy Miles was unable to compete due to injury.