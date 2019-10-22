You are invited to attend the 100 year Anniversary Celebration hosted by Popkess Pharmacy. The celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, from 2 — 5 p.m. Come celebrate with Popkess Pharmacy and enjoy Cake, food, drinks, Raffle/Giveaways! Help Celebrate 100 Years of business in the same building! Owner, Ashley Clark Duley, will be joined by the Popkess Family, to visit with you awhile and to present some Historic Pictures of the pharmacy and it’s employees, throughout the 100 years of business, that will be on display. If you haven’t been by to check out this great hometown pharmacy, now would be a great time. Popkess Pharmacy is a full line Pharmacy, here to meet all your pharmacy needs, with a small town friendly staff, ready to serve you. Popkess is located at 524 E Don Tyler, in Dewey . For information call 918-534-2262.

Don’t forget to stop by the Dewey Lions Club Fall Chili and Soup Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 26. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Dewey Church of Christ located at 1313 Osage Avenue in Dewey. Adults are $6 in advance, and $7 at the door. Please attend this fundraiser and have a great meal for a good cause.

Don’t forget to come to Dewey on Oct. 31 to attend this year’s Trunk or treat. The event will be held on Don Tyler Avenue, in downtown Dewey, right in front of the business’ If you would like to come to downtown and pass out candy to the over 1,000 children that attend every year, all you have to do is come find a spot in front of a business from 6 — 8 p.m. Costumes are optional. You may back you car up to the curve and hand candy out of your trunk to the kids walking along the sidewalk. You can decorate you car if you would like. Come join in the fun along with several churches and groups that also set up with a game or two and of course some apple cider or hot coco. Be sure and bring plenty of candy for all the little Trick or Treater’s. Hope to see you there.