The Caney Valley Trojans traveled to Nowata Monday night October 14th, and won the District Academic Tournament beating Oklahoma Union 230-150 and Nowata 270-10. The Trojans were led by Senior Alex Thomason with 110 points followed closely by Juniors Dakota Johnson with 90 and Hunter Bullick with 80 points. Carter Brown, Jayden Allen, and Avery Thomasion also assisted in the total team effort. Congratulations Trojans, we are proud of you!

The Washington County Cattlewomen will meet Monday, Oct. 28 at Tumbleweeds at 11:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be from the Bartlesville Public Library. For additional information contact Moni Heinrich at 918-440-9602.

Make sure you check out the Oklahoma Heritage Farm Fall Festival, it runs through Nov. 2. The Festival is located just five miles south of Ramona and has events for the entire family to enjoy! Their ten acre corn maze is unbelievably cool this year! This past weekend Caney Valley Student Samantha Graves and Bishop Kelley student Cynthia Kishner worked on some of the pumpkin hay bales for the entrance of the Fall Festival! They did an amazing job! Go to http://okheritagefarm.com/maze-pumpkin-patch-entertainment/ for more information.

Caney Valley SLAM 21st CCLC afterschool program is needing a bus driver for student drop off at only 3 stops. Student pick up at the Elementary will be 5:15 p.m. and the final drop off will be 6 p.m. So the route will be one hour Monday- Thursday. You must have Bus Driver CDL’s. If you are interested please call 918-536-2500 or 918-535-2205 ask for Kacy Medlin or email kmedlin@caneyvalleyschool.org.

The holidays are just around the corner! If your family has outgrown your home, then the Ramona Senior Center is an excellent alternative location. It rents for $25 a day and contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon!

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business! This gorgeous remodeled early 1900’s building can seat up to 150 people . It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com . It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post #334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to play games and stay for lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a potluck lunch.