Music was playing softly, the air was crisp, and pumpkins and mums were there for the buying on the last Saturday of the Bartlesville Farmers Market.

Mike Melton, president of the Farmers Market, said this year was very successful.

“It was one of our best when it comes to good quality and the number of customers,” he said.

“It seemed to be very strong this year.”

The event, which began the first Saturday of May, featured approximately 20 vendors coming within a 100-mile radius of Bartlesville.

Fresh produce, baked goods, local honey, grass-fed beef, pasture raised pork and chicken, fresh eggs and handmade items were just some of the items for sale.

Melton said local honey, baked goods and fruits and vegetables did well this year.

“Fruits and vegetables are always the strength of the market,” he said adding they are locally grown in Oklahoma.

A new state law allowed baked goods, cooked from a home rather than a commercial kitchen, to be sold this year.

Approximately 800 to 1,200 customers browsed through the market each Saturday “If the weather was treating us right,” he said.

“If the rain played with us it was around 500 to 600 customers.”

Local musicians also add a flair to the market.

“We used to pay for bands but that got too expensive. We have tremendous talent here and they can practice and have a good time,” Melton said.

The Farmers Market is a nonprofit organization in its 12th year. It unfolds at Frank Phillips Park by the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce.

“We sit down in December and review and see what we can do differently like the home baking law this year,” Melton said.

Every January new officers are elected.

The market relies on sponsors or local businesses to help market and advertise.