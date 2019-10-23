The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
There are three collection sites in Pottawatomie County for the national take back event. Here are the site locations:
McLoud Clinic Pharmacy
704 S 8th Street
McLoud, OK 74851
The Clinic Pharmacy
3210 Kethley Road
Shawnee, OK 74804
Walmart
196 Shawnee Mall Drive
Shawnee, OK 74804
For more information on this event, visit www.getsmartaboutdrugs.gov/content/national-take-back-day.