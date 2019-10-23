One of two defendants charged in connection with a June racial assault outside a Shawnee bar pleaded guilty Wednesday in Pottawatomie County District Court.

Court records show Devan Nathaniel Johnson, 25, of Harrah, was sentenced in the case and he is now jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center.

Johnson, along with Brandon Wayne Killian, 28, of Nichols Hills, were both charged back in July with felony aggravated assault and battery and are accused of assaulting Jarric DeShawn Carolina, 36, by “jumping and beating him to the point of being unconscious, with such force and violence and did thereby inflict bodily injury,” the charge reads.

Both defendants also were charged with felony conspiracy as well as a misdemeanor count of malicious intimidation or harassment (race). That hate crime charge alleges they shouted at Carolina with intent to intimidate and harass Carolina because of his race.

In July, Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb announced the formal charges in what he called a “vicious, racist attack.” Grubb later charged Johnson with an additional misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence on or about July 24.

Court records show Johnson, on Wednesday, appeared in Pottawatomie County District Court and pleaded guilty to the felony of aggravated assault and battery and the misdemeanors of malicious intimidation and threatening to perform an act of violence. He waived a pre-sentence investigation and was sentenced Wednesday as well.

For the felony count, Johnson was sentenced to serve five years with the Department of Corrections and pay fines and court costs. He also received a one-year DOC prison term for the misdemeanor of malicious intimation.

For the misdemeanor charge of threatening to preform an act of violence, Johnson was sentenced to serve 6 months in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center, with all sentences set to run concurrently with each other, court minutes show.

The case file shows the conspiracy charge was dismissed.

Killian's case in Pottawatomie County is still pending further adjudication and his next court date on this matter is not yet listed. DOC records show Killian is currently serving a 5-year prison term for an unrelated stolen vehicle case in Oklahoma County.

Killian, who was captured on video hitting himself before Shawnee police officers took photos of his injuries in a police interview room, also faces an additional charge of preparing false evidence relating to this case. That charge alleges he intentionally altered his appearance by punching himself in the face repeatedly to appear he was injured, the filing reads.

