The Prague Lady Red Devils, coming off a semifinal appearance in the Class 3A State Fastpitch Softball Tournament, had five players named to the Class 3A District 1 – All-District Team, including Most Valuable Player Adisyn Auld, it was recently announced.

Joining Auld on the 3A District 1 Team were second baseman Diana Manning, outfielder Taylor Hodges, pitcher Beth Denney and utility player Josi Goodman.

Auld, Denney, Goodman and Manning were also named to the All-66 Conference Team and Hodges made honorable mention for head coach Dailyn King.

Auld owned a robust .545 battling average and a .879 slugging percentage in fueling the Prague offense in 2019. She also homered four times, tripled four times and topped the team with 15 doubles and tied for the top of the squad with 36 runs batted in.

Denney served as the Lady Devils' primary pitcher on the way to the team's 26-7 record and No. 6 ranking in Class 3A. Offensively, she batted .500 with a team-leading nine home runs, seven triples and 48 runs scored. She also knocked in 36 runs and owned a 1.032 slugging percentage.

Goodman hit .406 with three homers, two triples, four doubles and 21 RBIs to go with 44 runs scored.

Manning possessed a .385 batting average with a triple, eight doubles, 20 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

Hodges finished the season with a .333 batting average with a homer, 11 doubles, 25 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

Receiving district honorable mention recognition from Prague were Karsyn Coleman, Demi Manning, Tessa Cooper, Abby Kipps and Jaycee Johnson.

Prague beat Sulphur in the opening round of the 3A State Tournament at the Ball Fields at FireLake, but fell to Tishomingo, 9-1, in the semifinals.