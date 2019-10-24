Mae Celestine Cooper w/pic

Mae Celestine Cooper, age 99, passed away at the Barnsdall Nursing Home Sunday morning, October 20, 2019. She was born May 1, 1920 in Bridgeport, IL to Roy Albert and Goldie May Ramsey. She was the first born and the only girl of three children.

She lived the first part of her adult life in Borger, TX where she met her husband Aubin Leo (A.L.) Cooper. While living there Aubin was drafted into the Army and Mae stayed in Borger and drove a winch truck at the Phillips 66 refinery. Around 1946 the Coopers packed up and headed to the Bartlesville, OK area settling down just west of Bartlesville in a little ghost town called Okesa, where they built a house and raised their two children, Peggy Cooper Bowen-Hartung and David Allen Cooper.

In the early 50’s A.L. and Mae started a small oil and gas business that is still operating today. She was also a very active 4-H leader. She taught countless youth many arts and crafts like glass etching, wood burning, wood carving, painting, and basket weaving, just to name a few. She was also very active in the Oklahoma Rural Water Association and served on the board of directors for many years. During that time, she received her water operators license and helped bring rural water west of Bartlesville to Okesa and onward to Osage Hills State Park. A little later Mae and A.L., along with her son David, helped to start the Osage Hills volunteer fire department. After retirement, Woolaroc asked the Cooper’s assistance in acquiring equipment and to be consultants in the oil patch. They were happy to help. The Coopers also donated several operating pieces to the collection. While doing all the activities she loved Mae never was far from her two biggest loves, her husband and the oil field. She loved to be out there tailing out tubing and rods, driving big trucks, or just whatever needed to be done.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both her brothers, her husband, and her only son. She is survived by her only daughter, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous great great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

The funeral will be a graveside service at White Rose Cemetery in Bartlesville on Friday, October 25th at 2:00 p.m. Viewing will be Thursday, October 24th, from 8-5 at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be made at honoringmemories.com.