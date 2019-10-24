OBU recently announced candidates for its 2019 Harvest Court. These outstanding seniors will be honored during the annual Harvest Court ceremony Saturday, Oct. 26, during halftime of the Bison football game against Arkansas-Monticello. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. The event is a part of OBU’s homecoming celebration Oct. 25-27.

Seniors were nominated by their peers in six different categories: most servant-like male, most servant-like female, best all-around male, best all-around female, harvest king and harvest queen.

Finalists for most servant-like female include Taylor Seacat, Jillian Murphy and Alyssa Alvarado, while most servant-like male nominees include Dawson Alley, Caleb Newton and Misael Gonzales.

Finalists for best all-around female include Jaden Jennings, Olivianna Calmes and Megan Kalinowski. Best all-around male finalists include Hudson Payne, David Gonzalez and Ryan Fisher.

Finalists for harvest queen include Emily Wall, Raelie Gilbert and Tori Harrison. Finalists for harvest king include Clayton Myers, Braeden Mastin and Anthony Williams.

The entire court will be presented during the homecoming Spirit Assembly in the Noble Complex Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. Voting will then be conducted by the Student Government Association on Friday, beginning after the conclusion of the Spirit Assembly.

For a full list of homecoming weekend activities at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/alumni/homecoming.