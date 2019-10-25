City Bites Office Manager Michael Woolf said City Bites is very excited to be locating its newest restaurant to Shawnee.

A well-known deli on Kickapoo has closed, but another well-known deli is taking the opportunity to fill the spot.

According to its Facebook page, 19-year local business Chicago Street Delicatessen and Catering Co., at 2603 N. Kickapoo Ave., closed mid-August, as owner Jennifer McAboy cited an impending retirement.

As a consolation, the spot won't be empty long.

“We have been looking to locate in Shawnee for the past several years and simply had to wait until the right opportunity came along,” he said. “We hope to open around the first of the year, as we are doing some amazing remodeling, so the building looks and becomes a City Bites.”

Woolf said City Bites already has a manager selected for the Shawnee location.

“He is very excited, as he lives in Meeker, which is a lot closer than our Moore location,” he said. “He has been commuting up to five or six days per week.”

Woolf said City Bites' District Manager is a graduate of Meeker High School and has been a driving force to get a City Bites opened in Shawnee.

“We think Shawnee and all surrounding cities will fall in love with our custom built sandwiches, stuffed baked potatoes, Baja Tacos, daily soup offerings and our scratch made cookies,” he said.

Watch for updates.