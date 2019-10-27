With two games left in the regular season, it seems like if a team is going to challenge the Ringling Blue Devils, they’ll first have to figure out how to get points past their defense.

With two games left in the regular season, it seems like if a team is going to challenge the Ringling Blue Devils, they’ll first have to figure out how to get points past their defense. Friday night the No. 9 Blue Devils defense continued its impressive run as of late, recording its fifth straight shutout, this time a 35-0 victory over the Rush Springs Redskins at Rick Gandy Memorial Stadium. The victory clinched a playoff berth for the Blue Devils, who now sit at 6-1 overall and 4-0 in district play, with a road trip to Elmore city-Pernell on tap at 7 p.m. Friday night. Ringling got on the board in the first quarter thanks to a four yard touchdown run from Kash Lyle with Logan Duhon adding the extra point for a 7-0 lead. Ethan Johnson made it 14-0 with a one yard touchdown run to finish off the first quarter. Less than five minutes into the second quarter and it was Sam Vanbuskirk going for 43 yards to score the third touchdown of the night, before the Blue Devils defense got in on the action. Kenyon McGahey scooped up a fumble and returned it 15-yards for the touchdown to make it 28-0. Lyle finished the game off with a one yard touchdown run with less than two minutes to go in the first half. He would finish the night with 15 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns.