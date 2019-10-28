The City of Bartlesville’s next free leaf and grass collection will be held the week of Dec. 9 through Dec. 13, Public Works Director Keith Henry said this week.

“This is a free event that is held twice a year, typically in the spring and late fall, to assist Bartlesville residents with the disposal of their yard waste including leaves and grass,” Henry said. “The next collection will be held the second week in December, which should give everyone plenty of time to participate in this event.”• Leaves and grass must be bagged• Bags must be placed at curb by 6 a.m. on resident’s normal trash collection day• Yard waste stickers are not required during this free event only• Collection is for residential properties only; no commercial collections will be made• There is no limit on number of bags that can be left for collection• Clear or colored bags may be used• Event is for leaves and grass; trash is not permitted. (Extra bags or items of household refuse outside the cart must have the red refuse sticker attached.)• Limbs will be collected if cut into four-foot lengths and bundled; bundles may not exceed 50 pounds• Collection will be made only one time during weeklong event• Residents should comply with all other standard refuse regulations during the event. For more information, contact the public works department at 918.338.4131