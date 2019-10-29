Halloween is almost here, and the area is full of events offering treats to all the little ghouls and goblins. To help you plan your festivities, here is a list of some of the local businesses, churches and organizations offering fall themed activities.

Wednesday, October 30

What: First United Methodist Church Fall Festival When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: The Colvert Center, 503 W. Broadway Details: Candy, carnival games, a hotdog dinner and a special photo backdrop

Thursday, October 31

What: Trick or treat at Champion Public Library When: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Where: 601 Railway Express Details: The library will be handing out candy all day and posting pictures of the best costumes on their social media pages.

What: Trunk or Treat at Carter County Dodge Chrysler Jeep When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: 3600 W Broadway Details: Candy and voting for your favorite decorated trunk.

What: Trunk or Treat at Carter County Hyundai When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: 616 Holiday Dr. Details: Candy and voting for your favorite trunk

What: Trick or Treat on Main Street When: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Ardmore Depot District Details: Businesses throughout the Depot District will be handing out candy. A costume contest will take place at the Tivoli Theater at 4 p.m. with registration beginning at 3 p.m.

What: Patriot Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Trunk or Treat When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 1520 Rockford Rd. Details: Games, food, candy and bounce house. Costume contest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., winner announced at 6 p.m.

What: Trunk or Treat at Toyota of Ardmore When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: 402 Holiday Dr. Details: Pizza, face painting, activities and a costume contest

What: Trunk or Treat at Ardmore Honda When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: 1655 N. Rockford Rd.

Details: Candy, games and hay ride What: Trunk or Treat at Ardmore Nissan When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: 1635 N. Rockford Rd. Details: Candy, games and hay ride

What: First Baptist Church Harvest Party When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 225 1st Ave. Details: Trunk or treat, candy and carnival games

What: Glen Rabe Motors’ Trunk or Treat When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 220 Holiday Dr. Details: Contests, prizes and candy. Pets welcome.

What: Trick or Treat at the Shops at Ardmore When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 1211 N. Commerce Details: The stores at the Shops at Ardmore are handing out candy. Costume contest in the center court at 6 p.m.

At The Ardmoreite we’re also hosting a costume contests, with the help of sponser Patriot Auto Group, to get you into the spooky spirit. For businesses that dress up, we’ll be making office calls to your place of work in Ardmore and Lone Grove on Halloween between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. A photo of the winning office will be published in the paper next Sunday, November 3. To enter the contest email becky.matchen@ardmoreite.com or fax (580) 223-3604.