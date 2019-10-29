A Grove Eagle Scout has been awarded a national honor.

On Monday, October 21, James Roy Plummer of Grove's Troop 78 was awarded the Glenn A. and Melinda W. Adams National Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award. Plummer's project, The Boy Scout Healing Garden, a project that began three years ago. The garden has since supplied fresh fruits and vegetables for the Jay VA Clinic and for the Christian HELP Center in Grove.

The award, known as the ESSPY, was established to "recognize valuable service of an exceptional nature by an Eagle Scout candidate to a religious institution, a school, community or other entity through completion of an Eagle Scout project".

“Through this award, Melinda and I wanted to shine a spotlight on the incredible work Eagle Scout candidates are doing in service to others," said Glenn Adams a distinguished Eagle Scout and past President of the National Eagle Scout Association.

Grand Lake District Chairman of the Cherokee Area Council, Rick Bronson is proud of Plummer and his efforts.

"The Boy Scout Healing Garden at Grove is among the largest Eagle Service Projects, in terms of space, leadership given, labor hours and funds donated, and scope of community benefit I have ever seen. That is why I nominated this project for the National award. I thought it was worthy of national recognition," said Bronson. "There were other very worthy projects submitted. The recipient of the National award is in our nearby Owasso, Oklahoma, benefiting the Folds of Honor Foundation."

For more information on the Boy Scouts of America or Grove Troop 78, visit www.bsatroop78.com.