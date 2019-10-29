With the departure of Daylight Saving Time, Shangri-La Resort has announced new winter hours of operation for their various venues, and has added some terrific public dining and entertainment options.

The Summit Restaurant at the Shangri-La Club House is now open to the general public Sunday & Monday evenings for fine dining. Although there will be no lunch service at the Summit through the winter (lunch options are available at the Turn House and at Doc’s), the popular venue will be open for dinner service Friday & Saturday for members and hotel guests, and on Sunday and Monday evenings for all who wish to enjoy the great food and atmosphere of casual elegance at the Summit. Famed entertainer Terry Jordan will also be entertaining at the keyboards on both Saturday and Sunday evenings throughout the winter.

Doc’s Bar & Grill at Shangri-La remains open to the general public, as always, for three meals a day, seven days a week operating from 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday & Saturday. Additionally, Doc’s will continue to offer popular special entertainment & dining options weekly with “Trivia, Tacos & Tequila Tuesdays” and “Thursday Night Karaoke & Shrimp Boils.”

Thanksgiving Dinner – at home or at Shangri-La

Doc’s Bar & Grill will offer a fabulous Thanksgiving Buffet ($30 per person) including turkey, ham, prime rib and all the trimmings and a variety of dessert offerings from Pastry Chef extraordinaire Julie Morgan on Thanksgiving Day, November 28.

If you would prefer to enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner at home – but without all the work – just leave the work to the culinary team at Doc’s and take the credit yourself by ordering the popular “Thanksgiving Dinner-to-Go.” Turkey and ham entrees highlight the exquisite holiday meal which includes soup, salad, a variety of sides, assorted dinner rolls and pecan, apple, or pumpkin pie. Orders for “Thanksgiving Dinner-to-Go” orders are available for any number of guests – 2 or more. Pricing is $45 for two adults and $20 for each additional person. All orders will come complete with reheating instructions and in reheat over-safe containers. Orders must be placed with Linda Wall, Director of Catering, at 918-257-7716 no later than 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24th and must be picked up at Doc’s Bar & Grill by 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, November 28.

Christmas Holiday Season

Two fantastic Christmas holiday events are also open to the public. Saturday evening, December 14, the popular “Winter Gala” returns to Shangri-La with outstanding entertainment and a fabulous five-course dinner featuring a crab-stuffed filet entrée prepared by Executive Chef Michael Bujold and his culinary crew. The open-to-the-public event begins at 6:00 p.m. in the Roosevelt Ballroom of Shangri-La’s Resort Hotel. For reservations, contact Katelin Threet at 918-257-7720 or email Katelin.threet@shangrilaok.com.

There is an incredible package available for the 2019 Winter Gala at Shangri-La. Cost of attending the gala is $75 per person including dinner and entertainment (cash bar available). However, guests will likely want to opt for the additional Gala Package offering that includes a hotel room at the resort and a fabulous breakfast omelet station for two for only $109 that night. That means a couple could attend the gala, enjoy a fabulous evening, stay at the resort and enjoy the omelet station for a total cost of $259 per couple (plus tax). That’s an incredible way to enjoy the holiday spirit!

You should take advantage of the full package, and plan to spend the night at Shangri-La because the very next morning, Sunday, December 15 is the resort’s popular Christmas Brunch with Santa buffet at the Summit Restaurant (10:00-3:00). Santa will be on hand in person, so be sure to bring the youngsters for a fabulous meal and memorable photos with Ol’ St. Nick! For reservations, call 918-257-4200.

If you want to please your Christmas holiday guests with the best possible holiday dessert, Shangri-La Pastry Chef Julie Morgan is at your service with a great offering of “Christmas Desserts-to-Go.” Christmas cakes and cheesecakes range in price from $40-$50 and may be ordered any time by contacting Linda Wall, Director of Catering, at 918-257-7716. All cake orders must be picked up no later than 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

New Year’s at Shangri-La

On New Year’s Eve, the Summit Restaurant will host our traditional New Year’s Eve Wine Dinner for Shangri-La members & guests – and Doc’s Bar & Grill will also have a fabulous New Year’s Eve dinner offering with a fabulous Prime Rib Dinner special. Doc’s and Shangri-La hotel are also teaming up to run a special New Year’s Eve Package including room, transportation to and from all the fun Monkey Island party venues, and breakfast.

For those who celebrate all the way to the end of New Year’s Eve, Doc’s Bar & Grill will offer a midnight Champagne Toast – and a special Breakfast Buffet for the late-night crowd running from 1:00 a.m. until 4:00 a.m. for the convenience of hotel guests and late-night revelers.

Who says things slow down at Grand Lake during the winter months? Obviously, that is not the case at Shangri-La Resort. The best way to keep up with what is happening at Shangri-La is to download their free mobile app. Simply text the word “Grand” to 70000. You may also visit the Shangri-La website at www.shangrilaok.com or call 918-257-4204.