Shawnee High School senior Brooklyn Fluke was named to the Large East All-State Volleyball Team, it was recently announced by the Oklahoma Coach Association.

Fluke, an outside hitter, registered a magnificent senior season in which she recorded 348 kills, 44 service aces and 194 digs for second-year head coach Julia Holland.

Fluke recorded what is believed to be a school-record 28 kills against Choctaw this past season.

“Brooklyn is hard worker and very coachable...a great leader on and off the floor,” said Holland. “She has received her academic letter jacket and has been a great leader for our underclassmen. We're going to miss her next year.”

Fluke, who was also named the All-Suburban Conference First Team, is expected to sign in November with California Baptist University in Riverside, Calif. to play NCAA Division I volleyball next fall in the Western Athletic Conference.

The Large Schools All-State Volleyball match will be played on July 20, 2020 at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Wolves finished the season with an 11-22 record.

Note: Report compiled by sports editor Brian Johnson