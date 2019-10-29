It’s not too late to catch a swashbuckling, breathtaking performance of OBU’s theatre’s, “The Pirates of Penzance.” Four shows remain, with performances Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.okbu.edu/theatre or may be purchased in the main office of Sarkeys Telecommunication Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults.

The story takes place along the coast of Cornwall, where the Pirates of Penzance have stopped in at their secret lair to celebrate the 21st birthday of their apprentice, Frederic. Tension begins to rise as Frederic, released from his apprentice-bond, swears off the pirating life and sets out to rid the world of the pillaging and scourge that comes with pirating. Along the way, Frederic meets the beautiful and compassionate Mabel. Frederic and Mabel are followed by the pirates as they are to be wed. This story is full of sea shanties, fair maidens, problematic paradoxes, bumbling bobbies and a Major General who truly has the gift of gab.

The production of one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s crowning achievements is presented jointly by OBU Theatre and the OBU Division of Music. The show is directed by Dr. Hephzibah Dutt, assistant professor of theatre and director of theatre, with musical direction by Dr. Louima Lilite, associate professor of music and McGavern-Montgomery Professor of Music. Alongside the directors, the show’s choreography is by Trevor Mastin. Emili Ramos is the stage manager and Ruby Harris is her assistant. Scott Roberts is the set designer for this captivating performance.

