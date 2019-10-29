A suspect arrested by Shawnee police following a pursuit and crash last week has been formally charged in Pottawatomie County District Court.

Terry Dylan White, 34, is charged with felonies of endangering others while attempting to elude police and possession of a credit card belonging to another.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said it was about 9:15 a.m. Oct. 21 when Officer Josh Soward attempted to make a traffic stop on a red Chevy Cobalt at Wallace and Oklahoma Streets for a seatbelt violation.

The driver, who was later identified as White, ignored Soward’s emergency lights and siren and continued southbound on Oklahoma Street, she said.

He allegedly led the officer through several city streets, disregarding several stop signs, before he went eastbound on Highway 3, just east of Brangus Road, and eventually lost control of the vehicle before striking a guardrail, which caused him to spin into Soward’s patrol car.

White exited the car and took off running northbound into a field, where he was taken into custody. He was transported to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Shawnee for medical treatment and was later released and taken to jail. White was arrested on several traffic violations, she said.

Jail records show White remains in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center.