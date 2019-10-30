What: The Osage community is invited to open casting calls in the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts for the first wave of casting for the feature film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Women and men of the Osage Nation interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras are encouraged to come. Applicants must be members of the Osage Nation auditioning for Osage roles.

Children under 16 will be seen at a separate casting call to be announced at a later date.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10

Noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Osage County Fairgrounds - W Building

320 Skyline Drive

Pawhuska, OK 74056

Details:

Anyone from the Osage Nation who is interested in auditioning for a speaking role or participating as a background extra is encouraged to attend this casting call on either day.

Any Osage community member who cannot make it to this casting call who would like to be considered can send a current photo and contact information to Rene Haynes Casting at rhctalent@gmail.com. They will be contacted about the next opportunity for casting or extras. Please use “KFM Casting” in the subject line.

Any other inquiries about the production can be emailed to KFMGeneral@gmail.com.

Women are asked to not wear false eyelashes or heavy makeup (foundation is permitted). Casting directors are looking for a very fresh and natural look. Everyone will be measured for sizes. Please wear form-fitting clothing. Full length photos will be taken.

Open Calls take time, so please plan accordingly.