Duck hunting will be available across the entire state this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, as Zone 2 joins already-open areas in northwestern Oklahoma. Also opening statewide Saturday will be hunting seasons for dark geese, white-fronted geese and light geese. And fall turkey gun season will open Saturday in 63 of the state’s 77 counties.

With more than 1 million surface acres of water and positioned in line with the Central Flyway, Oklahoma usually rewards hunters who invest some time and effort into hunting waterfowl.

Periodic waterfowl reports at many lakes across the state are posted by biologists, technicians and Game Wardens on the Wildlife Department's website at www.wildlifedepartment.com.

Duck hunting will continue for the rest of this year and into 2020 in the Panhandle. Duck and goose seasons in Zones 1 and 2 will be closed Dec. 2 through Dec. 13, which gives the birds a 12-day break from gunning pressure and provides hunters with a “second opening day” experience on Dec. 14.

“As always, hunters should check the regulations to see what has changed from previous years,” said Josh Richardson, migratory game bird biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “This year, the pintail limit has been set at one per day.”

Several extra youth waterfowl hunting opportunities are available. A special youth-only waterfowl hunting day will be Feb. 1 statewide. Only those 15 and younger are allowed to hunt and must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult. Also, youths who lack a mentor for waterfowl hunting may apply for a guided youth waterfowl hunt conducted by the Wildlife Department. Online applications are due Nov. 5, 2019.

Fall turkey hunters must abide by the regulations pertaining to the county in which they are hunting. Certain counties are designated shotgun only, tom only, either sex, etc., as shown on the Fall Gun Turkey Season Map. Turkey hunters who plan to hunt Nov. 2-3 are reminded that hunter orange clothing requirements are in effect those days.

For required licenses and permits, log in or create an account at the Wildlife Department’s online license system, Go Outdoors Oklahoma.

Full details and regulations for all hunting seasons can be found in the current Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide online at wildlifedepartment.com, on the Go Outdoors Oklahoma free mobile app for Apple or Android devices, or in print across the state wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.