ROFF — Abbey McCarroll pumped in 24 points Friday night, igniting Earlsboro’s girls to a season-opening 49-37 victory over Roff.

McCarroll delivered nine points in the final quarter as Earlsboro outscored the hosts 20-11.

Alexis Coon of Earlsboro compiled 15 points, nine of which came in the final quarter on four free throws and two field goals. Coon knocked down two treys in the game.

Earlsboro led 23-20 at the intermission as McCarroll tallied nine points.

Payton Owens was Roff’s only multiple scorer with a 14-point effort which included two 3-point field goals.

Earlsboro connected on 17 of 29 free throws. Roff was 7 of 17.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.