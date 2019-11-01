The Shawnee Lady Wolves were represented by five players – Tatum Sparks, Anneca Anderson, Carly Torbett, Stormee Reed and Hallie Wilson - as the All-District 6A-3 Softball Team was recently announced.

Shawnee senior and reserve first baseman Braunya Lewis was an Academic All-State selection as well for head coach David Rolette.

Sparks, a junior shortstop primarily batting in the three-hole and some leadoff for the Lady Wolves, owned a massive .494 batting average with .525 on-base and .901 slugging percentages. She drove home 27 runs while scoring a team-leading 39 times, Sparks clubbed seven home runs, four triples and eight doubles while having a .901 fielding percentage.

Anderson, voted in as a utility player, was a do-everything type of freshman for Shawnee as she played third base, pitcher and shortstop. She ended the season with a .386 batting average to go with one homer, nine doubles, 24 RBIs and 14 runs scored in batting while in the fourth or fifth hole. Additionally, she had a .425 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage. She had a 5-4 pitching record with a 3.73 earned-run average.

Torbett hit .386 with two homers, one triple, 13 doubles and 28 runs batted in as a junior. She also possessed .989 fielding, .409 on-base and .635 slugging percentages, despite battling an injury. She played mostly at first base but was groomed some at catcher, where she is expected to play next year.

Reed, playing right field and also serving as a pitcher, batted .308 with one triple, two doubles and 12 RBIs while batting in either the six or seven-hole. Reed hit a triple, a pair of doubles and collected 12 RBIs for the year. She also owned .429 on-base and .385 slugging percentages. From the circle, Reed had a 4-6 pitching record with one save and a .284 ERA. Reed also had an .828 fielding percentage.

Wilson, a junior center fielder and bunt-and-slap hitter batting in the leadoff spot, hit .297 with .447 on-base and .384 slugging percentages. She also hit one triple, doubled five times and knocked in five runs while possessing a .947 fielding percentage from her outfield spot.

The Lady Wolves finished the season with a 13-21 mark.