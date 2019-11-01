In the next few days, notices will be going out to area residents, letting them know that local Boy Scout troops will be collecting food items as part of their yearly service project.

Each year, the Last Frontier Council facilitates Scouting for Food, an annual service project focused on the Scout Oath commitment to help other people at all times.

Last year Scouts collected more than 50,000 pounds of food for local pantries.

Of the 15 Boy Scout districts in the state, the Canadian Valley District serves Pottawatomie, Seminole and Hughes Counties, as well as the southern third of Lincoln County. Communities represented include Asher, Bethel Acres, Holdenville, Konowa, Maud, McLoud, Meeker, Prague, Shawnee, Seminole, Tecumseh and Wewoka.

Emilie Hechtner, development director for Boy Scouts of America, said on Saturday, Nov. 9, local Scouts will be collecting donated non-perishable food items.

To participate, residents can leave non-expired, non-perishable food on their front porches and Scouts will collect the food to donate to local food pantries.

The Last Frontier Council, Boys Scouts of America has more than 12,000 youth participating in scouting programs across 24 counties in Oklahoma.

For more information, visit scoutingrocks.tv.