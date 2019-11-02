TULSA — Seminole head coach Mike Snyder became the state’s all-time 11-man victory leader, 363, Friday night as the Chieftains blistered Tulsa Webster, 61-0.

Snyder took over the top rung from Bruce Hendrickson, who formerly coached at ?

With the District 3A-3 mauling came the end to a Chieftain four-game losing streak.

“These last four games have been tough because the kids have tried so hard,” said Snyder, in his 40th year at the Chieftain helm.

“I’ve had so many great groups of kids and coaches in my career. They were the ones that put me in this position. When I reached my 300th win, that was a milestone. But this one is kind of mind-blowing, that I could get to this position.”

This will be just the fourth time Seminole hasn’t advanced to the playoffs in Snyder’s illustrious head-coaching career.

Seminole had 289 yards rushing to 37 for Webster, the latter on 15 attempts.

Webster trailed 27-0 at the end of the first quarter and 48-0 at halftime. A running clock was utilized the entire second half.

Cameron Gunville scored three first-quarter touchdowns on runs of 55, 3 and 8 yards. The other first-quarter TD came on Easton Wurtz’s 55-yard reception from Brendan Rodriguez.

Rodriguez launched the second-quarter scoring with a 15-yard pass to freshman Braxton Street. Garrett Chaffin scored the next three touchdowns — 1 and 24-yard runs in the second quarter and a 2-yard run in the third quarter.

Isaiah Cochrane, like Chaffin a freshman, finalized the scoring with a fourth-quarter 16-yard run.

Rodriguez, a sophomore, converted 7-of-8 extra-point kicks.

Webster dropped to 0-9 and 0-6. Webster has been outscored 506-50 this season.

Seminole will conclude its season at 7:30 Friday by entertaining district foe Okmulgee.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.