Knowing they were already assured of a place in the postseason, the Fox Foxes went on the hunt Friday night in search of a possible home game to open the playoffs.

Knowing they were already assured of a place in the postseason, the Fox Foxes went on the hunt Friday night in search of a possible home game to open the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Maysville Warriors had other ideas. Fox’s three-game winning streak came to a screeching halt, as the Warriors won 54-34 in Maysville. The defeat drops Fox to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in district play. As a result, Fox is locked into the fourth seed out of District C-2 and will be hitting the road for a matchup against Pond Creek-Hunter when the playoffs begin on Nov. 15. Fox came out strong in the first quarter as Aaron Basset completed a 12-yard pass for a touchdown, before he found Rashad Fields for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0. Maysville responded right back and tied the game at 8-8 at the end of the first quarter. After Maysville took the lead at 16-8 in the second quarter, the Foxes got a response thanks to Brandon Miller running 65 yards for the touchdown, before the two-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 16-14. Maysville would score one more time before the first half ended to leave it at 24-14. The Warriors kept up their momentum in the third as a passing touchdown made it 32-14, before Fields got a 45-yard touchdown run before adding the two-point conversion to make it 32-22. Fox then got a break as Brandon Miller stripped the ball on defense and returned it down to the one yard line, before Basset punched it in for the touchdown. The failed two-point conversion left the game wide open at 32-28. Unfortunately, Maysville was one step ahead before the end of the third quarter as a rushing touchdown made it 38-28 going to the fourth. Maysville would get a passing touchdown and a two-point conversion to make it 46-28 in the fourth, before adding a rushing touchdown along with the two-point conversion for a 54-28 lead. Fox got one more score late but the rally fell short. The Foxes will be back at home Friday for Senior Night against Mt. View-Gotebo.