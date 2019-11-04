Ethelda A. Cline, age 91, of Monkey Island, Oklahoma passed away on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Grandwood Assisted Living.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Lake Center Baptist Church in Monkey Island, Oklahoma followed by graveside services at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The family requests that donations be made to Lake Center Baptist Church or Women's Association of Monkey Island in Ethelda's memory, in c/o Nichols Stephens Funeral Service, 10201 US Hwy 59, Grove, OK 74344.