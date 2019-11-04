A Florida woman who is eight months pregnant used an AR-15 to shoot and kill one of two intruders who were terrorizing her family, authorities say.

The incident happened Wednesday in Lithia, which is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa, according to TV station WHNS.

Jeremy King told Bay News 9 that he was at home with his wife and their 11-year-old daughter when the intruders burst into their home. Both were armed.

While King was being held at gunpoint, he says his wife walked into the room and was nearly shot. She retreated and grabbed the AR-15, opening fire.

"[They] came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it," King said in an interview with Bay News 9. "[My wife] evened the playing field and kept them from killing me."

The intruder who was shot collapsed about 200 feet outside the home. The other intruder is still on the loose.

King says he was pistol-whipped, suffering a number of injuries, including a fractured eye socket. Doctors closed the various wounds with stitches and staples, before releasing him from an area hospital.

Neither intruder has been identified, police told WHNS.