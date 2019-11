Margaret P. (Branson) Turner, age 75, passed away the morning of October 4, 2019.

Margaret was born October 31, 1943 in Las Animas, Colorado to Helen Gibson Branson and Clarence “Chiff” Branson. Margaret met her future husband Larry Turner, also from Las Animas, in 1961. They were married the August after Margaret graduated high school and immediately had two sons, Troy and Steve, and 10 years later had a daughter, Nikki. They were married for 43 years. They settled in Grove, Oklahoma in 1978. Margaret was a retired high school librarian from Vinita High School in Vinita, Oklahoma. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. Margaret was passionate about sewing, cooking, reading, nature, golf cart rides, boat rides and holidays. Throughout her 75 years she touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Margaret is survived by her sister, Marilyn Morrow and husband Don; son, Troy Turner, and wife, Mary Jane; her son Steve Turner and wife, Tammy; Her daughter, Nikki Rush and husband Joel; her granddaughters, Sydney Rankin and husband Tommy; Rayne Rush; Savannah Martineau and husband Justin; Bri Rush; Alex Turner and soulmate Trevian; her great grandchildren Hunter, Gentry, Quinton and Bailey Martineau, Leeton Rankin and Zaibree Medlock; and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Chiff and Helen Branson; her loving husband Larry; her brothers, Stanley, William and Robert Branson; and great grandson Raysen Rankin. A memorial will be held in Grove, Oklahoma at a later date.