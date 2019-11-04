ALVA, Okla. - Sophomore Tyler Stuever had a career-high 184 rushing yards and three scores on 19 carries Saturday as his huge first half sparked the Oklahoma Baptist University football team to its ninth straight win over Oklahoma opponents, defeating Northwestern Oklahoma State, 34-25.

Stuever's effort led to him being named Great American Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

OBU had 476 total yards on the afternoon including 286 through the air and 22 first downs. The Bison defense held the Rangers to 346 total yards of offense and 241 yards passing. The Rangers had the advantage in time of possession at 33:02 to 26:58, but the Bison were able to force a pair of turnovers.

The Bison did something they were not able to do all of the 2019 season and that's get off to a good start. After OBU went three-and-out to start the game, Northwestern came away with a blocked punt, but the Bison were able to stall the Rangers drive and force a missed field goal.

OBU took only six plays on their next possession as Stuever made his first impact in the game. He side-stepped a defender and raced 56 yards for six to give the Bison a 7-0 lead.

After a three-and-out, OBU went on an eight play, 83-yard drive including a huge 33-yard completion from Preston Haire to Abel Wills. Stuever struck again with a 23-yard run to set up a 1-yard plunge to make it a 14-0 game.

Northwestern scored the next 10 points going into the second quarter after a fourth down stop to make it a 14-10 game.

OBU responded with another eigh-play drive covering 60 yards as Haire had big completions to Noah McGraw and Jacques Henderson. Haire capped the drive with a 5-yard fade to Joshua Cornell, who made an incredible catch.

After another three-and-out, Stuever had runs of 20 and 23 yards to set up shop into Northwestern territory. A few plays later, Haire connected with Shae Garner on a 16-yard touchdown to make it 28-10. Felipe Alvear added an interception before the break to keep the momentum with the Bison.

Northwestern controlled the clock all throughout the third quarter and added a field goal on the board, cutting it to 28-13 through three complete. Haire got his next drive rolling with big completions to Henderson, McGraw, and Braden Phipps. Stuever put the game away early in the fourth on a draw play with his third score from 12 yards out.

Northwestern scored the next 12 points to try and cut into the deficit, but a blocked PAT kept it at a nine-point game. OBU was able to run the clock out.

Haire finished 21-of-35 for 286 yards and two scores while Stuever averaged nearly 10 yards a carry. McGraw caught three passes for 59 yards while Cornell caught five for 54 yards and a score.

Alvear had 10 tackles and a interception in the game for the Bison while Josh Arnold had nine tackles and half a sack. Trajan Lands added five tackles and an interception while Landon Rowlett had five tackles and a tackle for loss.

OBU moved to 5-4 overall and will return to action next Saturday for its home finale. It'll be Senior Day against Southwestern Oklahoma State with a 1 p.m. kickoff.