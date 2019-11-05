The Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts Division of Music at OBU will present their Fall Choral Concert Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Yarborough Auditorium in Raley Chapel. The concert is free and will showcase many of the fine arts students here on Bison Hill.

The Bison Glee Club will kick off the show singing “Cantate Domino” by Hans Leo Hassler. The Club will continue the show with, “Not Ashamed,” arranged by Dan Forrest, as well as “Dominus vobiscum,” by Jacob Narverud. They will then perform, “Soon Ah Will Be Done,” by William L. Dawson. The group will conclude their portion of the program with, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” arranged by Dan Wessler. The Bison Glee Club is under the direction of Dr. Christopher Matthews, dean of the Angell College of Fine Arts, and will be accompanied by Mitchell Manlapig.

The Bissonnette Glee Club will then take the stage, singing, “All That Hath Life and Breath,” by Rene Clausen. The Bisonettes are under the direction of Dr. James Vernon, Burton H. Patterson Professor of Music, and will be accompanied by Emily Griffin. The group will continue with, “For the Beauty of the Earth,” by John Rutter; “I know That My Redeemer Lives,” arranged by Michael Cox; and “Nine Hundred Miles,” arranged by Rollo Dilworth. They will conclude by singing, “Simple Gifts,” arranged by Mark Hayes, featuring Madison Trammel on the clarinet.

Following a brief intermission, True Voice will bring their musical stylings to the stage with, “How Can I Keep from Singing,” arranged by J. David Moore and Dare to Breathe. The group will also sing, “Since You’ve Been Gone,” arranged by Anders Edenroth and Emma Nilsdotter.

The University Chorale will conclude the performance. The group is also under the direction of Mathews and will be accompanied by Landon Johnson. The Chorale will perform six pieces, beginning with, “A Prayer of the Middle Ages,” by Howard Hanson. Next, they will sing, “Laudate Dominum,” by Thomas Juneau, and “Abendlied,” by Josef Rheinberger. They will then sing “Psalm 57,” by James Vernon, and “Sweet Rivers,” by Shawn Kirchner. The show will conclude with the University Chorale singing, “Roll, Jordan, Roll,” arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs.

For more information about the Division of Music at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/music.