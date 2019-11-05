Shawnee High School Seniors planning to attend college:

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to apply for a Junior Service League Senior Scholarship!

Scholarships are due on December 13th and can be found at jslshawnee.org or in the Senior counselor’s office!

Thank you to our community for supporting Kick Off Supper to help in funding these scholarships for SHS Seniors. We were able to raise $10,565 with 56 sponsorships and 222 individual sponsors. A huge thank you to our Kick Off Supper Chairs; Hayley Gibson, Johnna Ervin, Annie Minnigh, and Silvia Columbus, and for putting the event together!