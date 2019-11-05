SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager. Faith Lindsey (17), of Pauls Valley, hasn’t been seen or heard from since October 29, 2019. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation because Faith was last known to be in Seminole County. The Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance on November 1.

Faith could be in Seminole, Garvin or Ponotoc Counties. If you have seen Faith, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.