Richard Arnold Whitten was welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Nov 1, 2019.

He was born Sept. 21, 1942, to William Edgar Whitten and Mable Grace Coots in Shawnee.

He attended Shawnee High School, was a successful athlete in multiple sports and was awarded for those efforts. He later attended Oklahoma State University, where he participated on the football team and pursued his academic endeavors.

Richard loved his country and decided to enlist in the Army, where he dedicated six years of his life.

As time progressed, he pursued a long career in telecommunication, which included work at SWB/ATT and the creation of a private company that continues to operate.

At an early age he married Carole Carson and had two daughters; later he married Brenda Schoonover and had a daughter and two sons.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing, OSU athletics, socializing, and his pets. Holidays were always grand where the entire family would come together in God’s name and celebrate our lives; family was truly his greatest treasure.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and daughter Lezlie Jobe.

He is survived by his daughters Deborah Miller and Darbi Whitten; sons Derek Whitten, David Whitten and wife Tina; 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Abiding Grace Church, 116 West Forest Street in Shawnee.