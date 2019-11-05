HARRAH – The Shawnee High School girls' and boys' swimming squads successfully launched the 2019-20 season Saturday with team championships in the Harrah Invitational.

The Lady Wolves, behind four first-place finishes each from freshmen Piper McNeil and Eva Webb, registered a team score of 330, outdistancing runner-up Altus by 68 points in the 14-team field.

Meanwhile, the Wolves, behind four first-place efforts from senior Brodie Morris, ended up with a team score of 357, which was 62 points better than second-place Carl Abert.

With the two combined team scores, Shawnee had a dominating meet score of 687. Carl Albert's combined scores were 541 for second place.

GIRLS

McNeil and Eva Webb were each part of the Lady Wolves' winning 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams.

That pair joined junior Isabel Webb and freshman Natalie Selman to capture the medley relay with a time of 2:01.67. That same foursome also also posted a freestyle relay team score of 1:48.69.

McNeil won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:00.93 and topped the entire field in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.63.

Eva Webb had a time of 2:27.41 to capture top honors in the 200-yard individual medley and won the 100-yard freestyle in 59.27.

Runner-up finishes for Shawnee included Isabel Webb in the 100 backstroke (1:07.66) and Natalie Selman in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.41).

A third-place award went to Selman in the 500 freestyle (6:21.33).

Shawnee's 400-yard freestyle relay team of junior Aspen Chapline, sophomore Brock Blair, junior Jordyn Sateren and Selman finished fourth with a time of 4:31.82.

Chapline also had a pair of fifth-place efforts in the 50 freestyle (28.99) and 100 freestyle (1:03.95). Sateren posted sixth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:27.39) and 100 butterfly (1:20.23).

Blair took 10th in the 500 freestyle (7:19.88) and 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.63). Lady Wolves' senior Kyla Wagner ended up 27th in the 100 freestyle (1:16.39).

BOYS

Morris flourished in two individual events and was part of two winning relays.

He won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.01 and the 500 freestyle in 5:20.93 and was part of the victorious 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams for Shawnee.

In the 200 medley relay, Morris was joined by junior Trent Ogden, senior Kiergan Gibson and junior Ryan Staal as they posted a time of 1:48.64.

Odgen, Troy Rakestraw and Gibson teamed with Morris to capture the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.69.

The Wolves had two more first-place events as Josh Coons won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:16.83 and Gibson captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.02.

Shawnee was runner-up in three other events.

Ogden was second in the 50-yard freestyle (23.91), Gibson ended up second in the 100 freestyle (55.87) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Rakestraw, Staal, senior Jordan Camacho and Coons captured second in 3:52.56.

The Wolves had a third-place effort in three events with Coons in the 100 butterfly (1:01.16), Rakestraw in the 100 freestyle (58.02) and Ogden in the 100 backstroke (58.91).

In the 200 freestyle for Shawnee, Camacho was fifth (2:18.66) and junior Austin Smallwood took sixth in 2:19.86.

Rakestraw claimed seventh in the 50 freestyle (25.87) while junior teammates Michael Brown (32.18) and Nicholas Thompson (32.28) were 28th and 29th respectively.

In the 100 butterfly, Camacho claimed ninth in 1:09.76.

Vincent Tash finished 26th (1:12.17) and Thompson was 30th (1:14.12) in the 100 freestyle.

Matthew Swedberg clocked in at 8:31.53 for 10th in the 500 freestyle. Smallwood had a ninth-place finish (1:12.19) and Brown ended up 27th (1:29.12) in the 100 backstroke. In the 100 breaststroke, Staal took sixth place (1:14.84) and Tash was 16th (1:38.97).

Shawnee will conduct a home meet against Moore Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Shawnee Family YMCA.

Note: Report compiled by sports editor Brian Johnson