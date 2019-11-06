The Central Tribes of the Shawnee Area hosted the grand opening of their new $2.8 million Head Start building Saturday, Nov. 2 at 806 E. Grant Street.

According to Executive Director Carissa Hinton, there were several food trucks, tours of the new building and more.

"We appreciate all who attended CTSA Head Start grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony," Hinton said. "We had several families, vendors, staff and numerous community partners (attend). Again thank you to all in making this program and day a success."

Hinton also said there were several board members including Chair: David Pacheco with the Kickapoo Tribe, Vice Chair: Jared King with Sac and Fox Nation, special guest Edwina Butler-Wolfe the former governor of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe, Chief Justin Wood with Sac and Fox Nation, Miss Seminole Nation: Kyrah Holata, Jr. Miss: Gabby Factor, Little Miss: Jaycee Harjo, Shawnee Indian Educator: Graham Primeaux and former Head Start children: Landon and Railee Primeaux.

Hinton said the event was open to the community and there was participation from CTSA's three tribal entities including the Absentee Shawnee Tribe, the Kickapoo Tribe and the Sac & Fox Tribe.

"(The building will have) children and staff including 86 students from birth to five years of age and 30 staff," Hinton said.

According to Hinton, the new Head Start building will benefit many children and the community.

"The new facility was funded through a Head Start grant. The previous facility could no longer be repaired and was not safe for our children and staff," Hinton said.

Hinton said DBG was chosen as the construction company and reconstructed the building into a new safe and beautiful facility for children and families.

"This has been a long journey, but CTSA is very excited to see the outcome," Hinton said. "We are so thankful for the support from the community and the patience from all of our families as we went through all of these transitions."

Hinton said the CTSA is excited for future children to enroll in Head Start.

"We are always accepting child applications for enrollment for our birth to five year old program," Hinton said. "We also offer childcare through our CCDF program for those families who need longer hours."