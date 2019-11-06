STONEWALL – Dante Hall poured in 22 points while sinking four 3-point shots Tuesday as the Earlsboro Wildcats improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 73-65 decision over the host Stonewall Longhorns.

Micah Anderson added 15 points, including a pair of treys to the Wildcat attack, and Brady Sheets supplied 14 points.

Earlsboro converted for nine 3-point baskets on the night.

Clayton Findley fired in 29 points, including four 3-point baskets, for Stonewall. Spencer Gatewood also reached double figures with 13, including one trey.

The next action for the Wildcats will be Friday at Varnum.