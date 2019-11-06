Oklahoma Baptist University flexed its offensive muscle in a 3-0 sweep of East Central University Tuesday night in Great American Conference volleyball action at Mabee Arena inside the Noble Complex.

The three-set counts were 25-13, 25-11 and 25-14.

With the win, the Bison move one step closer to claiming their first-ever GAC regular season title.

Averaging 15.7 kills per set, OBU went to the bench midway through the second set to give playing time to several key reserves. While the Bison were led offensively by the usual suspects – Malia Leatherland and Hayley Daniel (combined for 17 kills) – Bria Ahedo, Julia Brinton, Rachel Richie and Taryn Weber combined for eight kills. Taneyah Brown tied Leatherland for a match-high nine kills.

Diana Carranza, who finished with 12 digs, also tied the high watermark by a GAC player this season with six service aces as the Bison enjoyed one of their best matches this year in serve-receive.

Oklahoma Baptist (23-4, 12-1 GAC) closes out the week on the road on Thursday, Nov. 7, when it takes on Southern Nazarene in rivalry action in Bethany.