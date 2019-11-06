A three-vehicle accident in Seminole County Wednesday evening claimed the life of a Wewoka woman, troopers said.

The crash occurred about 5:47 p.m. on US 270, about 2.8 miles east of Seminole.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Tonya M. Knapp, 64, Wewoka, died at the scene of that crash.

What happened is listed as being under investigation by the patrol.

Troopers said Knapp was driving a 2018 Jeep Compass.

Two other vehicles, a 2012 GMC pickup driven by Amanda M. Hodges, 27, Catoosa, and a 2000 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Jason S. Grizzle, 37, Holdenville, also were involved in the accident.

Grizzle was transported by the Seminole Fire Department to the hospital in Seminole, where he was treated for back injuries and released.

Hodges also was taken to the Seminole ER then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was listed in stable condition with head and leg injuries. Her two passengers, ages 12 and 13, were not injured, the OHP said.

The weather was overcast and rainy at the time of the crash.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation on Wednesday evening reported eastbound and westbound US-270 was closed Wednesday evening just east of Seminole because of the crash.

Until the roadway reopens, motorists can detour to westbound SH-9 toward Seminole or eastbound SH-9 toward Wewoka.