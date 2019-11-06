Does anyone recognize this female? She is the suspect in using a stolen check to purchase merchandise at Walmart. She was also driving a 1997 Maroon Plymouth Voyager. Contact Det. Crouch with any information, 405-878-1637.
Does anyone recognize this female? She is the suspect in using a stolen check to purchase merchandise at Walmart. She was also driving a 1997 Maroon Plymouth Voyager. Contact Det. Crouch with any information, 405-878-1637.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.