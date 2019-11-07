Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma is proud to provide health insurance options to Oklahomans who need the stability and comprehensive coverage of an individual plan year-round, regardless of health status.

Once again in 2020, BCBSOK will offer a variety of options on the health insurance marketplace, both on and off the exchange, in every zip code across Oklahoma’s 77 counties.

New this year, St. John Health System is in BCBSOK’s Blue Advantage and Blue Preferred networks, which includes Jane Phillips Medical Center and Hospital.

BCBSOK is excited to have St. John Health System join a robust network of hospitals and providers in northeastern Oklahoma.

Enrolling in health insurance can be overwhelming and confusing, so BCBSOK’s Mobile Assistance Center has dedicated customer outreach specialists traveling across the state, hosting more than 40 education and enrollment events.

Oklahomans are encouraged to stop by and visit face-to-face with BCBSOK representatives to see if they qualify for financial assistance and see how the premium tax credit changes will impact them.

Customer service support will also be available for current members who may have questions about their coverage. Events will be held during the open enrollment period which runs through Dec. 15, 2019. To see a full calendar of upcoming Mobile Assistance Center events, visit BlueNearYouOK.com.

BCBSOK’s Mobile Assistance Center will be in the community from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Johnstone-Sare Building, located at 100 SW Frank Phillips Blvd in downtown Bartlesville.

“As we begin the open enrollment period, we want Oklahomans to understand the changes happening in 2020 and their health insurance options, and about BCBSOK’s robust network of doctors and hospitals across the state, so they can enroll in a plan that’s right for them. As the state’s oldest and largest not-for-profit health insurer, we are committed to providing quality, cost-effective coverage to as many people as possible,” said BCBSOK President Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D.

In addition to the in-person Mobile Assistance Center events, dedicated BCBSOK customer service representatives and product specialists are also available for questions by calling 800-844-0900. BCBSOK health plans and pricing can also be found at PickBCBSOK.com.