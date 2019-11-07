Former Shawnee High School standout Lauren Fields tallied 10 points, grabbed four rebounds and collected three assists Tuesday night in Oklahoma State's 62-47 season-opening victory over Idaho at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Though the 5-foot, 9-inch Fields made just one field goal, she was a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line in her collegiate debut.

At Shawnee, Fields was named Suburban Conference Player of the Year in 2019 in helping the Lady Wolves reach the Class 6A State Tournament as she averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

She was also named an Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association (OGBCA) and Oklahoma Coaches Association (OCA) All-Stater.

Fields was one of only five players from the state to be named a McDonald's All-American and she represented the United States as a member of the 2018 Adidas Girls USA Select Team in Italy. She was also named to the USA TODAY High School Sports' All-USA Oklahoma Girls Basketball Team.

The next action for the Cowgirls will be Friday at home against Lamar at 11 a.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena.