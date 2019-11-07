Mike Keahbone, senior pastor of Cherokee Hills Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, spoke during OBU chapel Wednesday, Nov. 6. The service was held in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium on OBU’s campus in Shawnee. Keahbone is a well-known pastor and speaker, having spoken at Falls Creek and many other venues.

Keahbone delivered a message from Romans 12, where he reminded students and faculty of the importance of living out our faith.

“Every part of your day should honor the Lord,” he said.

He brought attention to Romans 12:2, where Christians are called to avoid conforming to the world and discern the good, pleasing and perfect will of God.

“God’s will is always best,” Keahbone said. “This doesn’t mean that we are always happy with the things happening in our life. Knowing that God’s will is best means that regardless of our circumstances, He is still good.”

Keahbone grew up in Elgin, Oklahoma, as the son of a full-blood Cherokee father and a Comanche and Kiowa mother. Though he comes from a proud Native American heritage, his family was ravaged by alcohol and drug addiction. His father was completely absent from his life and his mother was in and out of his life. His mother passed away at age 40 due to an alcohol-related illness.

Through all of the turmoil, pain and abandonment, Keahbone found hope. God put people in his life that loved him unconditionally and modeled the love of Jesus Christ for him. It was that love and example that led him to give his life to the Lord Nov. 1, 1990. He later felt the call to preach and teach scripture. He then earned a Bachelor of Science in management and ethics from MidAmerica Christian University.

To view this or other chapel messages, visit www.okbu.edu/student-life/spiritual-life/chapel-messages.

With its campus located in Shawnee, OBU offers 10 bachelor’s degrees with 88 fields of study and five master’s degree programs. The Christian liberal arts university has an overall enrollment of 1,868, with students from 37 states and 40 other countries. OBU has been rated as one of the top 10 regional colleges in the West by U.S. News and World Report for 28 consecutive years and Oklahoma’s highest rated regional college in the U.S. News rankings for 25 consecutive years. OBU is one of three universities in Oklahoma and the only private Oklahoma university listed on Great Value College’s rankings of 50 Great Affordable Colleges in the Midwest. The Wall Street Journal ranks OBU second in the nation for student engagement among all U.S. colleges and universities. Forbes.com consistently ranks OBU as a top university in Oklahoma and the Princeton Review has named OBU one of the best colleges and universities in the western United States for 15 consecutive years.