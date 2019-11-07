Shawnee police, on Thursday, released information announcing a reward in connection with information on an August shooting incident.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said a shooting took place about 10:43 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2019 near the intersection of Remington and Roosevelt streets in the City of Shawnee. No individuals were injured, she said, however property damage to a home and vehicle occurred.

She said the Absentee Shawnee Tribal Police Department would like to offer a $2,500 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the shooting.

If you have any information in reference to the shooting, please call the Shawnee Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 405-878-1630 or the Absentee Shawnee Tribal Police Department at 405-275-3200.