The Shawnee High School swim teams won a combined 18 events as the Lady Wolves and Wolves hosted Westmoore, Moore and Southmoore Thursday night at the Shawnee Family YMCA.

The two teams combined for a 794 as the SHS girls scored a 396 while the SHS boys recorded a 398. Westmoore was second with a combined 462 score.

GIRLS

The Lady Wolves won three relays and were victorious in seven individual events in running away with the team title.

Shawnee's winning 200-yard medley relay team of Isabel Webb, Natalie Selman, Piper McNeil and Eva Webb clocked in at 2:01.81.

In the 200 freestyle relay, McNeil, Jordyn Sateren, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb came out on top with a time of 1:47,96.

The Lady Wolves' winning 400 freestyle relay team consisted of Aspen Chapline, Breeana Lee, Sateren and Selman as they covered the distance in 4:18.83.

Shawnee's winning individuals included Selman in the 200 freestyle (2:19.59) and 100 breaststroke (1:19.18); McNeil in the 200 individual medley (2:10.56) and 100 butterfly (1:01.17); Isabel Webb in the 50 freestyle (25.80 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:05.97); and Eva Webb in the girls 100 freestyle (58.70 seconds.

BOYS

Shawnee's boys also won three of the relays in capturing the team crown.

The Wolves' winning 200 medley relay combination of Trent Ogden, Kiergan Gibson, Ryan Staal and Brodie Morris clocked in at 1:48.39.

In the 200 freestyle, Morris, Gibson, Troy Rakestraw and Ogden finished in 1:37.21 for top honors.

Shawnee's victorious 400 freestyle relay team of Rakestraw, Thurman Lee, Staal and Josh Coons covered the distance in 3:50.81.

Ogden won two individual events for the Wolves as he clocked in at 23.58 seconds in the 50 freestyle and finished in 59.63 seconds in the 100 backstroke. Gibson won the 100 freestyle in 54.85 seconds and captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.32. Coons took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:18.50.

The Wolves and Lady Wolves will be home against Bixby next Thursday at the Shawnee Family YMCA, beginning at 5 p.m.

