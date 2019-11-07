Shawnee, OK (November 6, 2019) — Shawnee player Tanner Bare was named Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week for his outstanding play in the Wolves’ loss to Bixby Friday night.

Bare, a leading linebacker and punter, had 12 tackles and averaged 48 yards per punt in the game against the Spartans.

“On behalf of Vyve Broadband, I am so excited to award the Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week for Shawnee,” said Diane Quennoz, Vyve SVP, Marketing and Customer Experience. “Across the board, this week’s winners are fast, determined and powerful athletes, which are qualities Vyve Broadband is very familiar with among our products and services. We are honored to recognize winners across all communities and encourage them to keep making a difference on the field.”