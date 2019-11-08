Spence Edward Rigdon

Spence Edward Rigdon, 46, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Monday, November 4, 2019.

Spence was born January 3, 1973 in Bartlesville to Glenn Edward Rigdon and Kathleen “Kay” Quiett. He was raised in Bartlesville by Glenn and Phyllis (Park) Rigdon.

He attended Kansas City, Kansas Community College. He was a member of the baseball team and received his associate degree. He continued playing baseball & his education at Pittsburg State University earning a Bachelor’s degree in secondary education. In 2015 he graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University with his master’s degree in education. Spence currently worked as the Bartlesville Public Schools Athletic and Activities Director.

Spence married Christina V. Gipson in Overland Park, Kansas on June 8, 1996. The couple have three children, Rilee(19), Bradee(16) and Cy(11).

In 1996, Spence developed and started the Marysville High School Baseball team, in Marysville, Kansas, where he was head coach. From 2004 through 2018, he was the head varsity baseball coach at Bartlesville High School. In 2015, he received the Kurt Schmoldt Teacher of the Year Appreciation Award. In 2017, he received the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Special recognition award, 2018-19 Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Admin Association as Athletic Director Newcomer of the year. He was a member of East Cross United Methodist Church, Oklahoma Education Association, Bartlesville Education Association, the Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Admin Association and the Bartlesville Sports Commission.

He enjoyed all aspects of the game of baseball. He loved coaching his players and his sons, watching his children’s activities, golfing, hunting, fishing and reading. He also loved OU football and anything George Brett!

Spence was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Edward Rigdon.

He is survived by his wife Christina Rigdon, of the home; daughter Rilee Rigdon, son Bradee Rigdon, son Cy Rigdon, all of Bartlesville; stepmother Phyllis Rigdon and mother Kay Horn, both of Bartlesville; sister Tami and husband Clark McKeon of Welch, OK; sister Shelley and husband John Purdum of Owasso, OK; brother Travis Rigdon and wife Tammy of Bartlesville; sister Kim Bentley and husband Rod of Wann, OK; brother Steve Campbell and wife Melissa of Bartlesville; sister in law Stephenie Sudduth and husband Josh of Basehor, KS; sister in law Sherri Gipson and husband Brett Lynn of Bonner Springs, KS; mother in law Pam Park and husband Duane of Basehor, KS and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at East Cross United Methodist Church. A celebration of Spence’s life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10am at the Bartlesville High School Performing Arts Center.

In lieu of flowers, a go fund me has been established under the name “Bless the Spence Rigdon Family” or there is an account at BancFirst Attn: Angel Bradshaw, 300 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. Bartlesville, OK 74003. You may also make a memorial contribution in Spence’s name to the BHS Athletics and Activities Attn: Athletic Dept. at 1700 Hillcrest Bartlesville, OK 74003.