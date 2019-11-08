NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“MIDWAY”: This movie centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds. Starring Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson. (2:18) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking.)

“LAST CHRISTMAS”: Kate harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate's barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you have to let the snow fall where it may, you have to listen to your heart . . . and you have to have faith. Starring Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson. (1:42) (Rated PG-13: for language and sexual content.)

“DOCTOR SLEEP”: "Doctor Sleep" is the continuation of Danny Torrance's story 40 years after the terrifying events of Stephen King's “The Shining.” Struggling with alcoholism, Dan remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was a child. His hope for a peaceful existence soon becomes shattered when he meets Abra, a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the "shine." Together, they form an unlikely alliance to battle the True Knot, a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. Abra's innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before-at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past. Starring Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson. (2:31) (Rated R: for disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity and drug use.)

“JUDY”: Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in "The Wizard of Oz", but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of "the world's greatest entertainer." Starring Renee Zellweger and Finn Wittrock. (1:58) (Rated PG-13: for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language, and smoking.)

“TERMINATOR: DARK FATE” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator -- a Rev-9 -- travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani's survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace, an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor. As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 from Sarah's past that may be their last best hope. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger. (2:08) (Rated R: for violence throughout, language and brief nudity.)

“HARRIET”: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom, Jr. (2:05) (PG-13: for thematic content throughout, violent material and language including racial epithets.)

Disney’s “MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning. (1:58) (Rated PG: for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images.)

“ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP”: Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Starring Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson. (1:39) (Rated R: for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES SIX AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“PLAYING WITH FIRE”: When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. As their lives, jobs and depot get turned upside down, the three men soon learn that children -- much like fires -- are wild and unpredictable. Starring John Cena and Judy Greer. (1:36) (Rated PG: for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril.)

“TERMINATOR: DARK FATE” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator -- a Rev-9 -- travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani's survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace, an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor. As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 from Sarah's past that may be their last best hope. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger. (2:08) (Rated R: for violence throughout, language and brief nudity.)

“ARTIC DOGS”: Swifty the Arctic Fox yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic's star husky couriers. To prove he can do it, he commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a mysterious package to a secret location. Once there, he stumbles on a hidden fortress overseen by the nefarious Otto Von Walrus, who plans to drill beneath the Arctic surface to unleash enough gas to melt all the ice. With help from his friends -- an introverted polar bear, a scatterbrained albatross, a crafty fox and two paranoid otters -- Swifty and the gang spring into action to foil Otto's plot and save the day. Featuring the voices of Angelica Huston and Alec Baldwin. (1:32) (Rated PG: for some mild action and rude humor.)

“COUNTDOWN”: When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. Starring Elizabeth Lail and Jordan Calloway. (1:30) (Rated PG-13: for terror, violence, bloody images, suggestive material, language and thematic elements.)

Disney’s “MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning. (1:58) (Rated PG: for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images.)

“THE ADDAMS FAMILY”: Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- are readily preparing for a visit from their even creepier relatives. But trouble soon arises when shady TV personality Margaux Needler realizes that the Addams' eerie hilltop mansion is standing in the way of her dream to sell all the houses in the neighborhood. Featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. (1:27) (Rated PG: for macabre and suggestive humor, and some action.)

“JOKER”: Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks -- the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he's part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro. (2:01) (Rated R: for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE HORNBECK and PENTHOUSE TWIN THEATRE:

“HUSTLERS”: Working as a stripper to make ends meet, Destiny's life changes forever when she becomes friends with Ramona -- the club's top money earner. Ramona soon shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the wealthy Wall Street clientele who frequent the club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. (1:50) (Rated R: for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language and nudity.)

“SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK”: It's 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind...but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time-stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah's terrifying tome. Starring Zoe Margaret Colletti and Michael Garza. (1:48) (Rated PG-13: for terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets, and brief sexual references.)

“ABOMINABLE”: When teenage Yi encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin and Peng, name him "Everest" and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish, a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara to help Everest get home. Featuring the voices of Chloe Bennett and Sarah Paulson. (1:37) (Rated PG: for some action and mild rude humor.)

# # #