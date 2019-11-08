The Tecumseh Middle School honor rolls for the first quarter was announced this week.

According to TMS Principal Sarah Flowers, both students and staff are studying and trying their best to produce the best grades.

"Tecumseh Middle School students and teachers work hard every day to seek and plan for excellence, and I am proud of the following students for earning high academic marks."

The As and Bs Honor Roll :

The 6th graders are as follows: Delson Archer, Gracelyn Austin, Nathaniel Baucom, Shane Blankenship, Journey Bristow, Tylee Brock, Addyson Brown, Matthew Carey, Zakyra Carr, Kadee Cater, Carson Childers, Kayli Chupco, Kadin Clark, Wyatt Cosper, Chelby Davis, Maddox Dickson, Dalton Dunagan, Haiden Dunagan, Hadley Gates, Jaylin Gonzales, Dustin Goodman, Carter Hadsall, Isabel Hahn, Kyziah Harjo, Sidney Hinkston, Kimberly Holland, Jade Hudgins, Jax Johnson, Emma Jones, Zane Kinsey, Makayla Kipps, Xzavier Kommer, Ma’Kayla Lavergne, Lili Lowden, Sampson Martin, Ezekial McDaniel, Madden McKiddy, Jessie Mink, Amy Moreno, Levi Moulds, Mary Negahnquet, Jekhi Owens, Blakelee Parker, Bailey Pierson, Samantha Rickey, Makenzie Rowland, Blake Sampson, Landyn Seaton, Gage Short, Clayton Smith, Aveon Stokes, Aries Stour, Maggie Wilson, Kayley Wood, Creed Wright and Kendra Zumwalt.

The 7th graders are as follows: McKenzie Beets, Tyler Bussey, Dallas Davis, Kynlee Donaghey, Jessica Fullbright, Daniel Gonzales, Meghan Haggard, Raylyn Halford, Vivian Hayes, Noah Henson, Evan Hill, Gabrielle Hill, Gage Jeffcoat, Kaydee Lewis, Zariyah Masquas, Aleigha McCullough, Braxton Meier, Matthew Moore, Larron Morris, Wisper Murdock, Aysha Norris, Aubree Peacock, Makenna Phelps, Kaseon Pine, Aleesea Quinonez, Isaac Reimer, Xander Risinger, Landon Rogers, Sierra Roy, Zant Shirey, Ethan Smith, Helen Spears, Abbygail Spurlin, Kiara Stallin, Kyra Stanberry, Griffin Stapp, Aaliyah Stargell, Lane Steward, Ashton Stott, Raistlin Stout, Falisha Thompson, Shelton Townsend, Silas Wahpekeche, Ruthie Wakinyahcikala

Zachary Walker, Madden West, Lillieann Whatley, Ashton Whisenhunt, Rylee Williams and Samuel Williams.

The 8th graders are as follows: Darrah Adkins, Maddox Anderson, Mackenzie Brown, Jase Edwards, Zophyah Edwards, Taryn England, Calyn Harris, Dalaina Huffman, Cadence Madron, Dylan Mansell, Madison Martin, Karsyn McDonald, Addyson Mosley, Coalton Reece, Kloie Roller, Zoie Roller, J.D. Sigman, Bailey Singleton, Chloe Stephenson and Cayden Tampleton-Brady.

The All As Honor Roll:

The 6th graders are as follows: Taryn Barnett, Ryan Batterton, Ted Belshe, Keira Brown, Piper Davis, Coby Frank, Paislee Fugate, Amyah Galloway, Madison Giaudrone, Traci Harvey, Brody Johnston, Wyatt Kline, Adelaide Lack, Kailen Lee, Avery Renken, Addison Taron, Ulm Thai, Kohen Warden

Eli Williams, Carson Wolke and Blake Wright.

The 7th graders are as follows: Nadylie Baucom, Clay Brandon, Xavier Ellis, Easton Flowers

Kaydence Hale, Isaiah Jordan, Denton Keel, Kimber Leonard, Dalton Lewelling

Amanda Magill, Taylor Marrs, Jackson Martin, Emili Minitre, Alyssa Norton, Diego Olvera, Katie Overstreet, Dusti Ozment, Allicea Permetter, Austin Ramsey, Jayla Robinson, Hadassah Roper

Gage Rowland, Caleb Sparks, Harper Stone, Laycee Thoma, Kinzi Wheeler, Knze Wilson, Jaxson Winkcompleck and Vanessa Wootten.

The 8th graders are as follows: Jay Ahlstrom, Kita Axton, Riley Bateman, Aidan Burcham, Parker Davis, Maci Flowers, Destiny Gaines, Serenity Jacoway, Andrea Knight, Sarah Miller, Conner Murray

Keira O’Grady, Kaiden Pounds, Angel Ramey, Kaya Sego, Samantha Schweighardt, Darcee Souders, Jessy Thoma, Kaylea Tinsley and Grace Wright.