Love in Action

Big Creek Gospel Singing and Supper

Celebrate Thanksgiving month by joining us in our monthly good ole’ gospel singing and supper on Nov. 9 at the Big Creek Love in Action Building located on Centralia road in Childers. This is open door to anyone who wants to participate. Lots of Christian fun, food and fellowship.

Supper will be served at the ranch on Centralia beginning at 6 p.m. and the singing begins at 7 p.m. at the Twin Bridges Love in Action Building 1/2 mile up from the ranch. Bring a son g to participate, or just participate by enjoying the music with many others.

Tape and CD are available for back up music as well as the Big Creek house band. Directions are from Nowata north on highway 169 go 6 miles to junction 169 and 28, the go 5 miles east on 28 to the Childers Store on the left, then take the Centralia road at the big gospel singing sign. The ranch is 3 miles on the left. From junction 60 and 28 west go about 6 miles west on 28 to the Childers Store then take the Centralia road on. Not hard to find!

For more information call 918-440-5683 or 440-7339. These suppers and singings are held the second Saturday of every month and we are now into our 21st year of good ole’ gospel singing. There is no charge for the meal.